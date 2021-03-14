Over 2,000 Iowans expected to get COVID-19 vaccine at Mid-America Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County Health Department expects to vaccinate over 2,000 Iowans on Saturday.

The state is now vaccinating people in Phase 1B and officials at the Mid-America Center say it’s a quick process to get their dose.

On Saturday, 2,500 appointments were made available. One woman entering the healthcare field described a seamless process from registration to her first dose.

People like Amy Steensland-Rickard scheduled their appointments this week. As a newly hired healthcare worker, she’s part of the state’s Phase 1A.

Meanwhile, teachers and first responders are in Phase 1B.

“I start a new job on Monday in the healthcare field and I thought, you know, working with anybody in the public, it would benefit for me to have the vaccine as well as those who are coming in,” said Amy.

She will be working in physical therapy and as for the county, officials say they’re still at the mercy of how the state allocates doses.

They’ll continue to announce clinics as doses are made available to them and health officials expect clinics to quickly fill up as they begin vaccinating people ages 16 to 65 with health conditions.

