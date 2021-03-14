Advertisement

Over 2,000 Iowans expected to get COVID-19 vaccine at Mid-America Center

By Alex McLoon
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County Health Department expects to vaccinate over 2,000 Iowans on Saturday.

The state is now vaccinating people in Phase 1B and officials at the Mid-America Center say it’s a quick process to get their dose.

On Saturday, 2,500 appointments were made available. One woman entering the healthcare field described a seamless process from registration to her first dose.

People like Amy Steensland-Rickard scheduled their appointments this week. As a newly hired healthcare worker, she’s part of the state’s Phase 1A.

Meanwhile, teachers and first responders are in Phase 1B.

“I start a new job on Monday in the healthcare field and I thought, you know, working with anybody in the public, it would benefit for me to have the vaccine as well as those who are coming in,” said Amy.

She will be working in physical therapy and as for the county, officials say they’re still at the mercy of how the state allocates doses.

They’ll continue to announce clinics as doses are made available to them and health officials expect clinics to quickly fill up as they begin vaccinating people ages 16 to 65 with health conditions.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol pursued a suspect in Friday afternoon's Westroads Mall officer shooting,...
Omaha officer stable, suspect in custody after shooting at Westroads Mall
Group care home surprises neighbors
Group home responds to West Omaha neighborhood complaints
Ahead of a Unicameral hearing on medical marijuana on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Nebraska Gov....
Gov. Ricketts: ‘If you legalize marijuana, you’re gonna kill your kids’
Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Omaha Police give details on officer shooting at Westroads Mall
Missing St. Edward class ring returned 37 years later

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Saturday March 13 COVID-19 update: Lincoln-Lancaster reports over 119,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered
The first batch of stimulus payments from the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion COVID relief...
Some Americans getting stimulus checks this weekend
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
Warp-speed spending and other surreal stats of COVID times
In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 photo, Joseph Lupo, an employee of the grocery chain Lidl,...
Virus tolls similar despite governors’ contrasting actions