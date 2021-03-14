Advertisement

OPPD works to restore power in Omaha-metro

By Alex McLoon
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPPD crews are preparing for more power outages and hundreds of Omaha-metro families were in the dark over the past 12 hours.

Just before 4 p.m. about a thousand customers from Memorial Park to Children’s Hospital lost power because of the wind. OPPD says the power was out for about an hour and should be back online.

Officials say about 50 issues have interrupted services across the Omaha-metro and crew need time to diagnose and fix those problems. One family told 6 News they had been without power since 9 a.m. and hope the power is back before they call it a night.

“Finger’s crossed, need to dry my clothes before work tomorrow,” said Kevin Figueroa.

Kevin and his dad went into town to get fresh food.

OPPD says they’ll continue to communicate with field crews responding to issues across the Omaha-metro and crews work as quickly as possible to restore service.

6 News will continue tracking the outages and giving updates both on-air and online.

