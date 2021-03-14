Millard North wins its first boys basketball title

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time, Millard North has won the Class A boys basketball state championship.

The Mustangs beat Bellevue West in a fantastic, 84-78 overtime finish.

Hunter Sallis led the way with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Jadin Johnson came up big for the Mustangs and contributed 24.

This is the first ever boys basketball championship for Millard North, and the first title for head coach Tim Cannon who has been coaching for 42 years.

