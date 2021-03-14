Hoyas beat Bluejays in BIG EAST final

Advertisement

By Rex Smith
Published: Mar. 13, 2021
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WOWT) - The Georgetown Hoyas dominated Creighton in the BIG EAST Tournament final on Saturday by a final score of 73 to 48.

The Hoyas made history by becoming the first ever 8th seed to not only make it to the championship game, but to win it.

An 18-o run to end the first half had Georgetown doubled up over the Jays at halftime at 36-18.

Their run between the two halves was 34-4.

The win sends Georgetown to the NCAA Tournament.

Creighton, who was led by Marcus Zegarowski’s 17 points, will await to learn their fate in the tournament.

Tomorrow, Sunday March 14, is Selection Sunday.

