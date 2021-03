INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWT) - Creighton swept Butler to win a weekend series against the Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Jays won the three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-21, 25-20.

It was the third straight match for the Bluejays that ended with them winning in straight sets.

The win finished BIG EAST play for the Jays. They finish with a conference record of 5-1.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.