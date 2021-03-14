Advertisement

Creighton draws matchup against UC Santa Barbara in NCAA Tournament

Source: AP
Source: AP(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Creighton Bluejays are headed to the big dance and learned they’ll be the 5th seed in the Western Region of the NCAA Tournament bracket on Sunday.

CU will play 12th seeded UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, 3/20/21.

Tipoff time and broadcast information have not yet been finalized.

A Creighton win would mean a matchup against either Virginia or Ohio University in the second round.

