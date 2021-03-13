Advertisement

Ponca Hills Fire Department will have funeral procession for fallen firefighter

Friends and family remember Dennis Bender, a Ponca Hills volunteer firefighter who died...
Friends and family remember Dennis Bender, a Ponca Hills volunteer firefighter who died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after he experienced a medical emergency while fighting a wildfire in Fort Calhoun.
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ponca Hills Fire Department will have a funeral procession for fallen firefighter Dennis Bender on Tuesday, March 16.

Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks says Bender suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday as he helped battle the large blaze in Washington County fueled by dry brush and strong winds. For anyone who wants to pay tribute to Firefighter Bender, they welcome people to line up along the procession route safely. They don’t recommend parking along the state highway.

Ponca Hills Firefighter Dennis Bender obituary
Ponca Hills Firefighter Dennis Bender obituary(PHOTO: Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department)

The procession will leave the St. John Baptist Church at around 12:30 p.m. with a Douglas County Sheriff and they will continue south on U.S. 75 to Ponca Road. From east on Ponca Road to JJ Pershing Drive, they will continue south on Pershing Drive to Diagonal Road.

From west on Diagonal Road to McKinley Road, they will go west on McKinley to Mormon Bridge Road, then south to the Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Map of Ponca Hills Firefighter Dennis Bender funeral procession
Map of Ponca Hills Firefighter Dennis Bender funeral procession(PHOTO: Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department)

