Advertisement

Police investigate discovery of possible human remains

(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - Police in northern Iowa are investigating the discovery of what appear to be human bones.

Mason City police said in a news release that a resident found the bones, along with clothing, on Thursday on the shore of the Winnebago River. Officers searched the area and found additional bones.

Everything that was collected was transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for examination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol pursued a suspect in Friday afternoon's Westroads Mall officer shooting,...
Omaha officer stable, suspect in custody after shooting at Westroads Mall
Group care home surprises neighbors
Group home responds to West Omaha neighborhood complaints
Ahead of a Unicameral hearing on medical marijuana on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Nebraska Gov....
Gov. Ricketts: ‘If you legalize marijuana, you’re gonna kill your kids’
Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Omaha Police give details on officer shooting at Westroads Mall
Missing St. Edward class ring returned 37 years later

Latest News

First Alert Day Sunday
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy rainfall and strong winds
Saturday, March 13th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Saturday March 13 COVID-19 update: Lincoln-Lancaster reports over 119,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered
Friends and family remember Dennis Bender, a Ponca Hills volunteer firefighter who died...
Ponca Hills Fire Department will have funeral procession for fallen firefighter