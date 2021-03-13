Advertisement

Omaha Police find 59-year-old man with gunshot injuries

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police found a 59-year-old man Friday night with gunshot injuries who later died at a hospital.

Officers went to the 3200 block of North 28th Ave for a Shotspotter activation and found Larry Thompson in front of a residence suffering gunshot injuries. Thompson was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by an ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

The police are calling the incident a homicide.

