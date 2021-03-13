Advertisement

No. 17 Creighton wins a classic against UConn 59-56 to reach BIG EAST finals

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very intense BIG EAST semifinal goes to the two-seed Creighton after UConn had several looks in the final 15 seconds but nothing went through the hoop. The Bluejays move on to their first BIG EAST title game in four years where they will meet the eight seed Georgetown.

The win against the Huskies is the third this season and two of the games were extremely close, in addition to this one, Creighton won at UConn in overtime.

The Huskies built an 11-point lead early but the Jays did not flinch coming back to take the lead late in the first half off of a Marcus Zegarowski three-pointer. Marcus scored 13 points, Damien Jefferson led the Jays with 14. The Jays also put together their own 9-0 run late in the second half to put them in position in the final minute. UConn is very good on the offensive glass, but Creighton actually outrebounded the Huskies on that end 17-9.

