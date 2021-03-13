Advertisement

Man seeks change of venue in Furnas County child sex case

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEAVER CITY, Neb. (AP) - A 56-year-old south-central Nebraska man facing 15 charges involving child sexual abuse wants to have his trial moved out of Furnas County.

KRVN reports William Quinn, of Oxford, has filed a motion arguing that he can’t get a fair trial in Furnas County because of excessive prejudicial media coverage. The charges stem from alleged incidents involving a minor female from June 2019 through January 2020.

The charges include five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of human sex trafficking involving a minor. A hearing on the change of venue motion is scheduled for April 12.

