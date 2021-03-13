Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Rain moves in Saturday PM with a First Alert Day Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a mostly cloudy but quiet start to Saturday with temperatures in the lower-40s. Highs should top out in the 50s this afternoon, ahead of rain showers moving in from the southwest. Rain will become steadier in the Omaha Metro by this evening, with off and on heavy rain taking us into Saturday night and all day Sunday. All in all, widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches. Isolated 4 inch amounts. (WOWT)

Conditions may become a bit breezy Saturday, with ESE gusts up to 25 mph. However, the very high wind gusts arrive on our First Alert Day Sunday. Wind gusts above 50 mph are possible!

Winds gusts over 50 mph possible Sunday (WOWT)

At the tail end of this system, rain showers may mix and/or transition to snow showers, especially for areas north of the Omaha Metro. Within the WOWT view area, only a couple of inches of accumulation looks likely. Much higher amounts are expected to our northeast and to our northwest.

Most of the slushy snow will stay off to the North of the Omaha Metro Sunday night (WOWT)

A light wintry mix may linger for some early Monday, with a few spotty showers possible through the day. Highs will top out in the mid-40s Sunday and Monday, with temperatures topping out near 50° Tuesday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Another system bringing a rain/snow mix and wind looks to roll through late Tuesday through the day Wednesday, before we dry out and warm up for the rest of the week.

SPRING FORWARD: Just a reminder that Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday! We’ll lose an hour of sleep tonight, but our sunset will be around 7:30 PM tomorrow.

SPRING FORWARD: Just a reminder that Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday! We'll lose an hour of sleep tonight, but our sunset will be around 7:30 PM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SrYLmAmOFi — Mallory Schnell (@mschnellWOWT) March 13, 2021

Keep track of the radar, hourly, and 10-day forecasts any time by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.