Advertisement

Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The doughnut company unveiled four new “luck-filled doughnuts” that are available through March 17.

The Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins and Lucky Sprinkles doughnuts can be enjoyed individually or in a Luck o’the Doughnut Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut.

On March 16 and March 17, you can enjoy the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free when you wear green to a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol pursued a suspect in Friday afternoon's Westroads Mall officer shooting,...
Omaha officer stable, suspect in custody after shooting at Westroads Mall
Group care home surprises neighbors
Group home responds to West Omaha neighborhood complaints
Ahead of a Unicameral hearing on medical marijuana on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Nebraska Gov....
Gov. Ricketts: ‘If you legalize marijuana, you’re gonna kill your kids’
A man is in custody after stealing a cop car and leading police on a high-speed chase.
Omaha Police: Naked man steals OPD vehicle, leads officers on chase
Coyote sightings in the Omaha-metro
Coyote sightings around Omaha increasing

Latest News

Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day.
Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
First Alert Day Sunday
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy rainfall and strong winds
10 p.m.-Officer in hospital, gunman in custody
10 p.m.-Officer in hospital, gunman in custody