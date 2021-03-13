Advertisement

J-Rod continues: Lopez, Rodriguez say they’re still together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J-Lo and A-Rod are still J-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said Saturday that reports of their split are inaccurate, and they are working things through.

A day earlier, multiple reports based on anonymous sources said the pop star-actor and the former baseball great had called off their two-year engagement. The couple started dating in early 2017.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” said the joint statement Saturday “from Jennifer and Alex,” emailed to The Associated Press by representatives. “We are working through some things.”

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report that the pair had split.

The couple was given the nickname “J-Rod” three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol pursued a suspect in Friday afternoon's Westroads Mall officer shooting,...
Omaha officer stable, suspect in custody after shooting at Westroads Mall
Group care home surprises neighbors
Group home responds to West Omaha neighborhood complaints
Ahead of a Unicameral hearing on medical marijuana on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Nebraska Gov....
Gov. Ricketts: ‘If you legalize marijuana, you’re gonna kill your kids’
Missing St. Edward class ring returned 37 years later
CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE
Events return to Omaha’s biggest venue amid COVID-19 pandemic

Latest News

The approaching anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death has forced many in Louisville to think...
Community activists push for more changes one year after Breonna Taylor’s death
Community activists push for more changes one year after Breonna Taylor’s death
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
Warp-speed spending and other surreal stats of COVID times
In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 photo, Joseph Lupo, an employee of the grocery chain Lidl,...
Virus tolls similar despite governors’ contrasting actions
Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Omaha Police give details on officer shooting at Westroads Mall