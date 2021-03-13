House fire near 146th & Borman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After investigation, Omaha’s Fire Prevention Division determined the fire as an accident due to the “careless disposal of cigarettes.”

A battalion chief went to a residence near South 146th & Borman Street at 4:25 a.m. Saturday for a fire alarm and found heavy fire. One person in the home was alerted by the smoke alarm and found the fire across the back deck.

The fire caused windows to fail which allowed the fire to go inside and spread into the attic. All five people and pets were safely evacuated and the fire was under control in 15 minutes.

The residents are in touch with the Red Cross.

