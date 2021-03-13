Advertisement

Fremont County Sheriff’s find over 11 pounds of meth with help of K9 dog

Fremont County K9 Roby
Fremont County K9 Roby(PHOTO: Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Iowa. (WOWT) - Fremont County Sheriff’s found over 11 pounds of meth and arrested one man with the help of K9 Roby.

Humberto Mancinas, 21, of Sidney, Iowa was arrested for two counts of possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Officers stopped a 2019 Dodge Ram for a traffic violation in the area of Knox Road and Bluff Road around 5:12 p.m. on Friday.

K9 Roby was released during the traffic stop and found over 11 pounds of meth hidden in the car. There was a search at Mancinas place in Sidney and K9 Roby found over 20 pounds of meth hidden at his residence.

The street value of the meth found is about $350,000.

Fremont County Sheriff's find over 11 pounds of meth during traffic stop.
Fremont County Sheriff's find over 11 pounds of meth during traffic stop.(PHOTO: Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

