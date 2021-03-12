Thursday March 11 COVID-19 update: 66 new cases in Douglas County

WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Douglas County case report

Douglas County Health Department confirmed 61 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the community total to 64,765 cases, according to a news release Thursday. Six more people are awaiting test results, the release states.

The number of COVID-19 deaths still stands at 673, the DCHD release states.

DCHD reported that 77 are hospitalized in the county with COVID-19, including 32 in the ICU and 16 people with or suspected of having COVID-19 on ventilators.

Hospitals are 78% full with 322 beds available in the county. ICU beds are 66% occupied, with 116 beds available.

The county’s seven-day rolling average is 87 cases.

Douglas County schools report

Local K-12 schools have reported 129 COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, according to a release from the Douglas County Health Department. That total includes 37 staff and 92 students.

In addition, 137 people are quarantined and 452 more are self-monitoring, the release states.

250K register on Nebraska vaccine site, officials want more

More than 250,000 people have signed up for a coronavirus vaccination on Nebraska’s official registration website, but state officials say they want more — and urged residents to add their names.

State officials want residents to sign up online at vaccinate.ne.gov or through a toll-free hotline at 833-998-2275.

The state is currently working to vaccinate residents who are at least 65 years and older, but the next phase will focus on people ages 50 to 64 and those with certain underlying health conditions.

We've all been through a lot this past year and counting. See how far we've come with this timeline showing major COVID-19 developments. Posted by Nebraska Medicine on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St., clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED/FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

THU/SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center, located at 702 N. 17th St., vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Methodist is also planning to staff a Miracle Hills clinic on Saturday, March 13, Dr. Adi Pour said. Also on Saturday, the Nebraska Medicine clinic and another clinic at Norris High School will focus on vaccinating educators, she said.

Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department will have a vaccine clinic 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

County residents ages 65 and older are asked to sign up via the Pottawattamie County vaccination website. Anyone needing assistance can also call the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska timeline | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.