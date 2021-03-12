Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Spotty shower possible today, steady heavy rain likely this weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are set to increase this morning leading to a mostly cloudy day that will feel a bit cooler. Overall, highs will make it into the mid 50s like yesterday but there is the chance of a few showers in the afternoon and early evening. I would expect most of those to stay south of I-80.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

The clouds will continue to stay with us overnight and lead to a very cloudy weekend. That sets the stage for a soggy weekend as well. The first half of Saturday will likely be dry with temperatures able to warm into the mid 50s again by mid Saturday afternoon. Showers will then move in after 3pm in the metro and continue into the evening and overnight.

Saturday Showers
Saturday Showers(WOWT)

That rain will continue right into the overnight and last all day Sunday as well. Sunday is a First Alert Day due to that heavy rain potential and gusty east wind. There is still the potential for some slushy snow Sunday night but most of what falls will likely be rain. Get the latest on the First Alert Day here.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

