LIVE: Omaha Police Chief says officer shot at Westroads Mall, suspect at large

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Friday afternoon that police were looking for a suspect after an officer was shot at Westroads Mall.

Officers responded to a “help an officer” call around 4 p.m. Friday. Schmaderer said the officer was responding to a shoplifting call at the JCP Penney store at the mall.

The officer was transported from the scene “Code 3” to Nebraska Medicine.

OPD has set up a perimeter around the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

