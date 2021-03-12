Advertisement

Offutt ‘doomsday’ planes moved to Lincoln airport

First Offutt plane lands at Lincoln Airport
First Offutt plane lands at Lincoln Airport
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The U.S. military’s four “doomsday” planes have been moved to their new temporary home in Lincoln from Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha as the base undergoes a $144 million runway replacement.

The E-4B Nightwatch aircraft serve as aerial command centers for top military officials in case of a catastrophic national emergency, such as a nuclear attack.

Air Force Lt. Col. Derek Ligon is deputy commander of the 595th Command and Control Group. He said the move to Lincoln’s airport was the logical choice, as it has a nearly 13,000-foot runway that can handle the big planes — and it’s only about an hour’s drive from the base.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group care home surprises neighbors
Group home responds to West Omaha neighborhood complaints
A man is in custody after stealing a cop car and leading police on a high-speed chase.
Omaha Police: Naked man steals OPD vehicle, leads officers on chase
Coyote sightings in the Omaha-metro
Coyote sightings around Omaha increasing
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Sarpy County jury convicts woman of sexually assaulting two boys

Latest News

Police investigate homicide in Sioux City apartment
Robert Carlson, 67, was sentenced after he recorded an employee pumping breast milk at work.
Iowa man sentenced for filming employee pumping breast milk
About 200 cars, trucks, and motorcycles are in Omaha for the weekend.
Hundreds of custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles drive into Omaha
Earlier this week, a 6 News investigation revealed an elderly care facility was being built in...
Group home responds to West Omaha neighborhood complaints