No. 17 Creighton beats Butler 87-56 in BIG EAST quarterfinal

Creighton coach Greg McDermott, left, points to the bench as he helps Damien Jefferson (23) after Jefferson was hurt during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Butler in the Big East men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | Frank Franklin II)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton came out pushing hard from the start building a 23-7 lead before beating Butler 87-56 for the second time in five days. The Bulldogs played one game in between the two against the Bluejays, that was Wednesday night, they needed overtime to beat Xavier. Part of the reason Creighton made an emphasis on the fast start.

As the second seed, Creighton is the highest remaining team left in the BIG EAST Tournament after Georgetown knocked out Villanova 72-71. It’s the third time the Jays advanced to the semifinals since joining the conference in 2013 and the first since 2017.

Marcus Zagarowski scored 18 points, Damien Jefferson also had a big first eight minutes scoring 11 points, before he suffered an injury. Damien did return to finish with 14 points in 22 minutes.

