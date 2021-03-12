No. 17 Creighton beats Butler 87-56 in BIG EAST quarterfinal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton came out pushing hard from the start building a 23-7 lead before beating Butler 87-56 for the second time in five days. The Bulldogs played one game in between the two against the Bluejays, that was Wednesday night, they needed overtime to beat Xavier. Part of the reason Creighton made an emphasis on the fast start.

As the second seed, Creighton is the highest remaining team left in the BIG EAST Tournament after Georgetown knocked out Villanova 72-71. It’s the third time the Jays advanced to the semifinals since joining the conference in 2013 and the first since 2017.

Marcus Zagarowski scored 18 points, Damien Jefferson also had a big first eight minutes scoring 11 points, before he suffered an injury. Damien did return to finish with 14 points in 22 minutes.

