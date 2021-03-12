Advertisement

Nebraska says it will play Oklahoma as scheduled September 18th

(KOLNKGIN)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After several hours of not knowing where Nebraska stood on the September 18th game at Oklahoma, Athletic Director Bill Moos released this statement.

“The University of Nebraska is looking forward to playing Oklahoma in Norman on September 18th. Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall. That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021. We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time. Go Big Red!”

Friday morning Stadium reported Nebraska was trying to get out of the game against Oklahoma. The Sooners responded saying they intended to play the game, and four hours later Bill Moos released this statement.

