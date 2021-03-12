Missing St. Edward class ring returned 37 years later

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A missing piece of jewelry was returned to its rightful owner after a strange twist of fate.

“I was in a meeting, and I look up on the shelf, and there’s this little bag that’s in our lost and found. And in the bag, there’s a ring — a high school ring,” Matt Mangelsen said.

It was a normal day at Mangelsen’s craft store when a class ring — “St. Edward High Class of 1983” — was found.

“I’m surprised nobody has come and claimed this. This is something you would have known you had lost,” Mangelsen said.

Normally, he isn’t the one to track someone down.

“My wife said to me, she says, ‘You know, I think God was poking you. Telling you to do something here,’ ” Mangelsen said.

He called St. Edward High School and told them about the ring he found and the name engraved inside: Joan M. Dannelly. The woman on the other end took his number and said she’d be in touch the next day.

“Actually, I get a phone call from Joan, the owner of the ring,” Mangelsen said.

Joan Sonnenfeld told Mangelsen that she’s been missing her ring for a while.

“36, 37 years,” said Matt.

“It was strange. My sister-in-law called me last week and asked if I had lost my ring at Mangelsen’s in Omaha. I said, ‘No, my ring had been stolen in 1984.’ I hadn’t seen it since then,” Sonnenfeld said.

In another twist of fate, she was planning to be in Lincoln for the state basketball tournament that upcoming weekend.

“And I said, ‘We will be in Omaha on Thursday to pick it up,’ ” she said.

After all this time, the ring had made its way back to its rightful owner.

“I was speechless. I was a bit teary-eyed because when I first saw it, it looked like it had when I lost it,” Sonnenfeld said.

The emotional reunion wasn’t lost on Mangelsen.

“I still can’t get over it. I told her, ‘I said you know what?’ I said, ‘I know your day has been made but you’ve really made my day as well,’ ” he said.

Her high school ring is now safely tucked away in her jewelry box where it belongs, and it leaves Sonnenfeld wondering what it saw on its 37-year odyssey back to her.

“I wish the ring could talk, so I knew what journey it had been on,” she said.

