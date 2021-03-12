Advertisement

Iowans tops 1M shots as state struggles with appointments

(Nelvin C. Cepeda | AP)
By David Pitt
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - More than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Iowa, even as residents who qualify struggle to make appointments for a shot.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Friday that Iowa has administered 1.03 million doses. The milestone reflects significant increases in vaccine supplies but it’s unclear how the state will handle surging demand as more adults become eligible in the coming months.

RELATED: Iowa extended contact tracing contract as cases plummeted

Iowa has no centralized system for people to secure a vaccine appointment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group care home surprises neighbors
Group home responds to West Omaha neighborhood complaints
A man is in custody after stealing a cop car and leading police on a high-speed chase.
Omaha Police: Naked man steals OPD vehicle, leads officers on chase
Coyote sightings in the Omaha-metro
Coyote sightings around Omaha increasing
Ahead of a Unicameral hearing on medical marijuana on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Nebraska Gov....
Gov. Ricketts: ‘If you legalize marijuana, you’re gonna kill your kids’
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

Iowa extended contact tracing contract as cases plummeted
Vaccine
Conflict grows between US and allies over vaccine supply
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 12 COVID-19 update: Hy-Vee vaccinating educators, childcare workers Saturday
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’