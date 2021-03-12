Advertisement

Hundreds of custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles drive into Omaha

By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - About 200 cars, trucks, and motorcycles are in Omaha for the weekend.

They’re here for the 66th annual O’Reily Auto Parts World of Wheels Car Show. It’s held at the CHI Health Center.

People from Minnesota, to Texas have entered their cars into the show.

Many of the cars on display are competing to participate in a final show in Chicago.

The event will look almost the same to those in previous years. However, there will be a few changes.

The aisles will be 15 feet wide to allow for more space for social distancing.

Masks will be required upon entry. There will be several signs throughout the event to remind visitors to cover their faces. This rule will be enforced.

There will also be handwashing stations for visitors to use.

Everyone involved in the three day event said they are happy to be back on the road.

“It really is so exciting to be back on the road, doing shows, and I think I speak for myself, as well as all the vendors, the staff, certainly all the car owners. The bottom line is they want to show off their pride and joy. So they really have been itching to get back into it,” the Show Announcer, Doc Riley, said.

The show’s hours are listed below:

Friday: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission for adults is $18. Kids ages 6 to 12 and under are $6.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

