Group home responds to West Omaha neighborhood complaints

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this week, a 6 News investigation revealed an elderly care facility was being built in the middle of a West Omaha neighborhood.

Homeowners in Spruce Ridge, near 183rd and Blondo streets, voiced frustration for no notification and lack of information about the group home.

Thursday, owners of Garden View Manor sent 6 News a statement confirming the project will serve seniors with disabilities in a home setting. The plans are for eight elderly residents to get 24-hour non-medical care.

The company said residents are known for being quiet, respectful neighbors.

6 News is still waiting on a response from the builder who has been told to stop construction or face legal action by the developer. It’s alleged the builder violated covenants by constructing a business in a neighborhood and not submitting plans before starting.

Read the full statement from Garden View Manor:

“This statement is being provided by the owners of Garden View Manor. They have run a company that provides non-medical home care to people of all ages in the Omaha area for several years. They have directly observed the benefits and improved health outcomes for people who can receive care in their own homes. However, the owners have also seen that some people reach a point where they need more assistance and care from caregivers, or can benefit from the increased community of being in a group setting. Therefore, they have initiated a project in the Blondo Ridges neighborhood that will serve seniors with disabilities in a home setting. This home will provide 24 hour, non-medical care to 8 elderly people who need some form of help with various activities of daily living. Residents in homes like this are known for being quiet, respectful neighbors and want to be a part of the community. One of the programs that would help the residents be part of the community is called the “Adopt a Grandparent” program. This program would have children in the neighborhood “Adopt” one of our residents and read, color or just spend time with them. Many homes like this exist around the country, serving the needs of the increasingly aging populations in a familiar neighborhood setting . The intended residents of this home are protected from discrimination by both federal and state fair housing laws. The owners looks forward to bringing this valuable service to the Omaha and Blond Ridge community.”

