Friday March 12 COVID-19 update: Hy-Vee location vaccinating educators, childcare workers Saturday

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Hy-Vee vaccine clinics in Omaha, Papillion

Hy-Vee is hosting vaccine clinics for Omaha and Papillion school staff and childcare from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House, 1046 W. Lincoln St.

According to a release from Hy-Vee, the priority group for these 2,000 Pfizer vaccine doses follows the federal guidance to include:

Teachers and staff at preschools, K-12 schools, childcare centers as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs

Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers

Classroom aides

Bus drivers

Janitors

Counselors

Administration staff

Cafeteria workers

Substitute teachers

Appointments must be made through the Hy-Vee pharmacy website.

“Recipients of the vaccine will be contacted by Hy-Vee at a later date to schedule their second dose appointment,” the release states.

DCHD responds to line concerns

6 News looked into the long waits for COVID-19 vaccine reported by at Christ Community Church’s vaccine site Thursday. Many people in line were older than age 75.

Staff there told those waiting for their second shot that they were having delays and asked some arriving early for their appointments to give up their spot in line.

“Someone came out and said that they were running late, and that it would be a while yet, and if you weren’t here for your exact appointment time, leave,” said one person in the line, who said it took them three hours to get their shot.

The Douglas County Health Department issued a response:

“We are unaware of any major issues but will look into it to be certain everyone who comes to one of our clinics has the best possible experience. It is important to remember that thousands of people are getting their vaccine every day as we continue to make great progress toward a return to normal.”

Douglas County case report

Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported 83 local COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 31 of them under ICU care and 17 on ventilators.

A DCHD spokesman noted that 415 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Douglas County as of Nov. 30.

DCHD reports that 78% of local hospital beds were occupied, with 329 beds available; 69% of ICU beds are in use, leaving 106 beds available.

DCHD said also it’s keeping an eye on eight “persons of interests,” who are often people awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The seven-day rolling average is 81 cases.

Top Three Myths:

1. We're on the downslope--free & clear.

2. We're achieving herd immunity with vaccines.

3. Schools are not contributing & should be fully open.



Dr. Lawler shares data disproving all three myths.

Watch: https://t.co/nMPiPktAmL#COVID19 #schoolsreopening2021 pic.twitter.com/cZsFc7ebXs — UNMC Global Center for Health Security (@UNMC_GCHS) March 12, 2021

After FDA authorizes a vaccine for emergency use, scientists continue to monitor it to learn more about how it works in... Posted by CDC on Friday, March 12, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St., clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED/FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

THU/SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center, located at 702 N. 17th St., vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hy-Vee is hosting vaccine clinics for Omaha and Papillion school staff and childcare from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House, 1046 W. Lincoln St.

Methodist is also planning to staff a Miracle Hills clinic on Saturday, March 13, Dr. Adi Pour said. Also on Saturday, the Nebraska Medicine clinic and another clinic at Norris High School will focus on vaccinating educators, she said.

Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department will have a vaccine clinic 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

County residents ages 65 and older are asked to sign up via the Pottawattamie County vaccination website. Anyone needing assistance can also call the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska timeline | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.