David’s Evening Forecast - Mild and dry tonight, heavy rain rolls in this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After sun early today, clouds rolled back in this afternoon along with a few spotty showers. Most rain will stay south of Omaha, but a spotty sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will be mild for March, in the low 50s, dipping back into the 40s after sunset. Clouds will continue to roll through for most of the overnight, helping to keep temperatures in the 40s all night. Conditions will stay dry into early Saturday morning.

If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, best to get those in during the morning! We should see dry conditions through at least Noon, but rain chances will quickly increase during the afternoon. Rain becomes likely after 4pm, with one and off showers expected Saturday evening and overnight. Rain showers will likely ramp up overnight, becoming heavy at times. It does not look like we get much of a break in the rain on Sunday. It will not rain all day, but dry times will be hard to find. Rain will likely come down heavy at times as well. In addition, winds will become very gusty during the day, with winds approaching 40 to 50mph at times. All in all, a very unpleasant day to be outdoors. Rain should slowly taper off Sunday night, with widespread rain totals of 1 to 3 inches, with some areas picking up nearly 4 inches of rain.

Weekend rainfall potential (WOWT)

At the tail end of the rain, some slushy snow may try to mix in across northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa. Temperatures will likely remain above freezing, so it will be difficult to see a lot of accumulation. However, snow may come down rather heavy for a brief period, mainly north of I-80. This could result in some short-lived slushy conditions. Any impactful snow accumulation should remain well north of Omaha.

Sunday Snowfall Potential (WOWT)

A few showers may linger on Monday, but we should not see any significant additional rainfall. A short break on Tuesday before rain and snow chances return on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above freezing, so significant snow is not expected at this time. More Spring-like temperatures should move back in by the end of the week.

