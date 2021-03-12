Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Elkhorn North’s Britt Prince

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was a lot working against Britt Prince and the Elkhorn North Wolves this season. COVID was a challenge for every team but this is a new team that was meeting over zoom at the start, not exactly ideal. Also, it’s a young team, there’s isn’t a single senior on the Elkhorn North roster. Plus the Wolves’ best player is a freshman, a player who drew all the attention from bigger and stronger girls.

How did it play it out? The Class B state championship trophy now sits at Elkhorn North High School.

Britt Prince scored more than 500 points, she had more than 140 rebounds and more than 60 steals this season. Plus, in the title game, Britt had more rebounds than points, very unusual for a player who is now on pace to score more than two thousand in her high school career.

Her game changed as the season moved along, as defenses start focused on her. That gave Britt the opportunity to show her ability to set up her teammates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group care home for disabled senior citizens surprises neighbors in West Omaha
Sarpy County jury convicts woman of sexually assaulting two boys
Coyote sightings in the Omaha-metro
Coyote sightings around Omaha increasing
Sunday is a First Alert Day
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy rainfall and strong winds
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Winds cause power outages in Omaha-metro, fires in neighboring counties

Latest News

Creighton coach Greg McDermott, left, points to the bench as he helps Damien Jefferson (23)...
No. 17 Creighton beats Butler 87-56 in BIG EAST quarterfinal
Lat Mayen Introduction at Lucas Oil Stadium
A 15 point Huskers lead slips away, Penn State wins 72-66
Amy Williams
Huskers advance in Big Ten Tournament beating Minnesota 72-61
Class A state basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Millard West wins a thriller headlining day one of the state tournament