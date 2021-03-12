Athlete of the Week: Elkhorn North’s Britt Prince

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was a lot working against Britt Prince and the Elkhorn North Wolves this season. COVID was a challenge for every team but this is a new team that was meeting over zoom at the start, not exactly ideal. Also, it’s a young team, there’s isn’t a single senior on the Elkhorn North roster. Plus the Wolves’ best player is a freshman, a player who drew all the attention from bigger and stronger girls.

How did it play it out? The Class B state championship trophy now sits at Elkhorn North High School.

Britt Prince scored more than 500 points, she had more than 140 rebounds and more than 60 steals this season. Plus, in the title game, Britt had more rebounds than points, very unusual for a player who is now on pace to score more than two thousand in her high school career.

Her game changed as the season moved along, as defenses start focused on her. That gave Britt the opportunity to show her ability to set up her teammates.

