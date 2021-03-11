Advertisement

Sarpy County sets hearing on treasurer’s removal

Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger
Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger(Sarpy County)
By Chase Moffitt
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County leaders are moving forward with the process of removing the county treasurer after he was accused of mishandling more than $12 million.

A spokeswoman for the county said there will be an administrative hearing next month to decide whether or not to remove Brian Zuger from office. Wednesday, the board provided Zuger with notice of the hearing and petition for his removal. He has 20 days to respond and — if he chooses — he can appear at the hearing to present evidence of his defense.

At the conclusion of that hearing, set for 9 a.m. April 13, the board will vote on his removal.

