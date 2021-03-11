Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Less wind and cooler today. Soggy weather likely this weekend.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the incredibly windy day yesterday, the gusts will be much much lighter all day today. Cooler air has moved in thanks to the northwest wind but we’ll still be able to warm above average into the mid 50s.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Northwest winds at 5-15 mph will make for a much more enjoyable day even though the air is cooler. Rain chances, albeit small, are in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening. Just a few spotty showers are possible with most of us staying dry. By far the better rain chances enter the forecast late Saturday afternoon and continue to spread north during the evening and overnight. That is when soaking rains move in and last through the day Sunday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Sunday proves to be a soggy and windy day so I’ve made it a First Alert Day. Widespread rain totals of 1-3″ are likely for most of the area and the potential is there for some slushy snow Sunday evening. Get the latest on this First Alert Day here.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group care home for disabled senior citizens surprises neighbors in West Omaha
Sarpy County jury convicts woman of sexually assaulting two boys
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Winds cause power outages in Omaha-metro, fires in neighboring counties
Sunday is a First Alert Day
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to soaking rains, strong winds, and the potential for snow
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

Sunday is a First Alert Day
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to soaking rains, strong winds, and the potential for snow
Rusty's Morning Forecast
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Winds cause power outages in Omaha-metro, fires in neighboring counties
The Next 5 Days
David’s Evening Forecast -- Cooler temperatures move in for the rest of the week