Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Less wind and cooler today. Soggy weather likely this weekend.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the incredibly windy day yesterday, the gusts will be much much lighter all day today. Cooler air has moved in thanks to the northwest wind but we’ll still be able to warm above average into the mid 50s.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Northwest winds at 5-15 mph will make for a much more enjoyable day even though the air is cooler. Rain chances, albeit small, are in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening. Just a few spotty showers are possible with most of us staying dry. By far the better rain chances enter the forecast late Saturday afternoon and continue to spread north during the evening and overnight. That is when soaking rains move in and last through the day Sunday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday proves to be a soggy and windy day so I’ve made it a First Alert Day. Widespread rain totals of 1-3″ are likely for most of the area and the potential is there for some slushy snow Sunday evening. Get the latest on this First Alert Day here.

