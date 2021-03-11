Advertisement

Ponca Hills firefighter dies while battling brush fire north of Omaha

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (AP) - A volunteer with a fire department in the Omaha area has died while helping fight a brush fire near Fort Calhoun. Dennis Bender was a volunteer with the Ponca Volunteer Hills Fire Department.

Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks says Bender suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday as he helped battle the large blaze in Washington County fueled by dry brush and strong winds. Bender was one of dozens of crews from several departments called in to help.

Sacks said Bender was one of the state’s longest-serving paramedics and had served in the department for 50 years.

Sacks issued a statement Thursday on behalf of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department:

"It is with deep sadness that we report the line-of-duty death of Ponca Hills Firefighter Paramedic Dennis M. Bender. Firefighter Bender passed away as the result of a medical emergency while working in a support role at a large brush fire east of Fort Calhoun in rural Washington County.

Firefighter Bender servd the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire department and Ponca Hills community for 50 years. Firefighter Bender was among the first group of Certified Paramedics in the State of Nebraska and at the time of his death was the senior active Paramedic in the State. We ask for your prayers for his family, firefighter family and friends.”

Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group care home for disabled senior citizens surprises neighbors in West Omaha
Sarpy County jury convicts woman of sexually assaulting two boys
Sunday is a First Alert Day
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to soaking rains, strong winds, and the potential for snow
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Winds cause power outages in Omaha-metro, fires in neighboring counties
Coyote sightings in the Omaha-metro
Coyote sightings around Omaha increasing

Latest News

Aubrey Trail
Aubrey Trail death penalty hearing underway in Saline County
A man who led Omaha Police on a high-speed chase after stealing an OPD vehicle Thursday...
Naked man who stole Omaha Police cruiser in custody after chase
Omaha Police chase stolen OPD vehicle
Man man who stole Omaha Police cruiser facing many charges after chase
A man is in custody after stealing a cop car and leading police on a high-speed chase.
Omaha Police: Naked man steals OPD vehicle, leads officers on chase