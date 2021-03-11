Ponca Hills firefighter dies while battling brush fire north of Omaha

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (AP) - A volunteer with a fire department in the Omaha area has died while helping fight a brush fire near Fort Calhoun. Dennis Bender was a volunteer with the Ponca Volunteer Hills Fire Department.

Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks says Bender suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday as he helped battle the large blaze in Washington County fueled by dry brush and strong winds. Bender was one of dozens of crews from several departments called in to help.

Sacks said Bender was one of the state’s longest-serving paramedics and had served in the department for 50 years.

Sacks issued a statement Thursday on behalf of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department:

"It is with deep sadness that we report the line-of-duty death of Ponca Hills Firefighter Paramedic Dennis M. Bender. Firefighter Bender passed away as the result of a medical emergency while working in a support role at a large brush fire east of Fort Calhoun in rural Washington County. Firefighter Bender servd the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire department and Ponca Hills community for 50 years. Firefighter Bender was among the first group of Certified Paramedics in the State of Nebraska and at the time of his death was the senior active Paramedic in the State. We ask for your prayers for his family, firefighter family and friends.”

