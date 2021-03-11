Omaha’s ‘tiny homes’ project to help people find affordable housing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha is one step closer to having a tiny home community after the City Council approved a project that will help put a small dent in the affordable housing crisis.

The Siena Francis House is working to help get some of those people affordable housing with a tiny homes project. Fifth tiny homes are set to go up near 16th and Charles streets.

The spaces are small. There are three models, the largest is less than 400 square feet.

“To the north of us at this sidewalk to Clark Street on the northside will be 50 tiny homes that will be set aside in small community clusters with walkable paths,” said Linda Twomey, Siena Francis House executive director.

The community will be gated.

Inside these tiny homes are a kitchen, bathroom, and a bedroom.

Rent will be based on income, so residents will pay about 30% of what they make in a month.

“We need rental subsidies support to help people who have experienced homelessness, particularly those who have been chronically homeless get out and get back into the community,” Twomey said.

The end goal is to help people land on their feet. They will hopefully be able to save up money while living here to one day afford their own home.

“Ideally we like to see people graduate and that they would move into other housing but there are no time restrictions on how long they can stay in a unit,” said Twomey.

The goal is to start knocking down the building on the property sometime in the fall. Tiny homes are set to start going up on the land early next year.

