Omaha Police: Man steals cop car, leads police on chase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

A man is in police custody after leading Omaha Police on a high-speed chase after stealing a cop car, Thursday morning.

Omaha Police said the incident started when a woman called police about a man chasing her in a car.

They were able to track him down at a gas station in the area of 10th and Abbott Drive.

Authorities then say he got out of the car, got naked, and started jumping on other vehicles, as well as breaking parts off those vehicles, including a semi.

Officer subdued him, but he got away, hopped in a police car, and drove off.

Police chased him through the north downtown area, where he reached speeds of up to 70 mph.

They say he also hit several cars.

The man was using the police radio during the chase, so other officers had trouble communicating with each other.

They were able to deflate his tires near 60th and Lake, where he kept revving the engine.

Police say they were forced to use pepper balls to get him under control.

They took him into custody and then to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police say the man will go to jail on multiple charges after the evaluation.

Omaha Police tell 6 News they believe the man was under the influence of drugs.

No officers or drivers were injured in the chase.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring you more details as they become available.

