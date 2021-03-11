Advertisement

Lincoln Police arrest homicide suspect

(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police have made another arrest in the February murder of 33-year-old James Shekie, Lincoln’s first homicide of 2021.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, Deontae Rush, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois on a first-degree murder arrest warrant issued Monday.

Lincoln Police said Rush fired the shot that killed Shekie during the break-in and robbery of Shekie’s north Lincoln home during the early morning of February 23.

On Monday, LPD announced the arrests of Anna Feilen, 17, and her brother, Marques Moten, 31, for conspiracy to commit robbery. Court documents indicated that Rush was Feilen’s ex-boyfriend.

You can read more about the case here.

This is a developing story.

