Iowa officials find animal parts strewn across 2 fields

NEOLA, Iowa (AP) - Environmental officials are considering what actions to take against a southwestern Iowa feedlot after finding animal parts and the contents of slaughtered cattle stomachs strewn across two open fields.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says its staff discovered the gore Monday upon responding to several complaints against Feedlot Service Co., located about 3 miles southeast of Neola. DNR staff reported finding cattle hides, tails, hooves, bellies, hearts and other parts spread on two fields totaling about 160 acres.

Improper animal disposal can spread disease and endanger human and animal health.

