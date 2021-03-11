Advertisement

Huskers advance in Big Ten Tournament beating Minnesota 72-61

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A first-half 18-3 run helped the Huskers beat Minnesota for the first time this season. After losing twice to the Gophers in the regular season Nebraska won the most significant game between the two teams 72-61. Sam Haiby, who’s now an All-Big Ten player, led NU with 19 points adding eight rebounds and three assists.

Freshman Kendall Coley, who’s also from Minnesota, joining Haiby, had a couple of three-pointers in that first-half run. Kendall enrolled early out of St. Louis Park High School. As a team, the Huskers made 8/18 shots from the arc and also dominated points off turnovers. It was a 14-0 margin.

Up next in the quarterfinals, waits the top seed in the conference, the Maryland Terrapins. Two teams met once, it was in Lincoln on February 14th, the Terps won 95-73. That game will tip at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

