Grand Island man arrested for sex trafficking of a minor

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing three felony charges including sex trafficking of a minor.

According to Grand Island Police, beginning in January, Perry Hines, 61, began speaking with a person he believed to be a 16-year-old girl via Facebook.

According to the probable cause statement, Hines inquired about the juvenile’s age and made comment that she was very young and he was “definitely not young.” It goes on to say Hines continued to message the girl and invited her to throw darts with him when he got his new place.

Court documents go on to reveal that Hines tried to get her to meet with him and said he wanted to “make love” to her. Police said that’s when the juvenile disclosed she was actually 14-years-old.

Police said Hines then continued to entice the juvenile into meeting for sexual acts. He also sent a sexually explicit photograph to the juvenile and asked for one in return.

On Tuesday, after requesting the lewd photograph from the juvenile, Hines requested she meet up with him.

GIPD said the 61-year-old arrived at the exact location in which was discussed with the juvenile and police were able to make an arrest.

He is facing three felony charges: use of electronic communication device; prohibited acts, enticement by electronic communication device and sex trafficking of a minor.

A Hall County judge has set his bond at 10 percent of $150,000.

He will be back in court on March 29 at 3 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.

