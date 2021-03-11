David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant March evening, heavy rain threat this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite a chilly start this morning, plenty of sunshine this afternoon brought us a pleasant March day. Temperatures warmed into the middle 50s for the metro area, with a light northerly breeze. Skies will remain clear for the evening hours, allowing temperatures to fall back into the 40s quickly after sunset. Clouds will slowly increase overnight, but we will stay dry with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

More clouds will roll into our skies for Friday, but it will still be relatively pleasant with high temperatures climbing back into the middle 50s. Clouds will thicken up more by the evening, with a few spotty showers possible. Rain chances are relatively low, with most showers holding closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders.

A more significant storm system will begin to affect the area on Saturday. The morning hours will likely be dry, but we will see thickening clouds throughout much of the day. Rain chances will start to increase from south to north after Noon. Rain becomes likely in the metro by the evening, with steady on and off showers likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain could become heavy at times late Saturday night, and continue on and off throughout much of Sunday. In addition to the rain, steady and strong east winds will blow at 15 to 25mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 or 45mph during the day Sunday. This will make for extremely unpleasant conditions, with the potential for a few scattered power outages.

Heavy rain potential Sunday (WOWT)

Rainfall totals will likely reach the 1 to 3 inch range, with a few spots seeing slightly more than 3 inches of rain. While this is a significant amount of rain, the dry conditions we have been experiencing since last Summer means river and lake levels are quite low around the region, so major flooding is not a concern at this time. Some smaller creeks and streams may see some significant rises, so stay alert to those water levels. As the system winds down Sunday night into Monday, colder air will try to wrap in which may lead to a brief changeover to snow. At this time, significant snow accumulations look to stay north of our area.

Weekend rainfall potential (WOWT)

Cooler air will take over behind the rain for early next week. There may be some spotty rain or snow showers, but significant impacts are not expected Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will generally be in the middle 40s, gradually warming up by the end of next week.

