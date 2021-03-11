Advertisement

Car drives into building in south Lincoln

Car Into Building 27th and Yankee Hill
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews responded after a vehicle crashed into a building near 27th and Yankee Hill Road on Thursday afternoon.

Lincoln Police said the call came in around 2 p.m. to 2755 Jamie Lane.

According to a 1011 Reporter, the building is for lease and there was no one inside at the time.

LPD said no one was injured in the crash and it is still unknown what lead to the accident.

