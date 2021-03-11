Advertisement

Biden wants all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address on Thursday night to announce that he is directing states to make all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine no later than May 1.

That’s according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of Biden’s evening address on the one year anniversary of the pandemic. The officials say the president will also say that there is a good chance Americans will be able to safely gather in small groups by July 4.

Biden is also expected to stress that the “fight is far from over.” But he’ll say the nation will be in a “far better place” by the Independence Day holiday if Americans wear masks, follow public health guidelines and get vaccinated when it is their turn. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to keep the focus on the president’s address.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group care home for disabled senior citizens surprises neighbors in West Omaha
Sarpy County jury convicts woman of sexually assaulting two boys
Coyote sightings in the Omaha-metro
Coyote sightings around Omaha increasing
Sunday is a First Alert Day
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy rainfall and strong winds
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Winds cause power outages in Omaha-metro, fires in neighboring counties

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden to address nation, wants everyone vaccine-eligible by May 1
Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger
Sarpy County sets hearing on treasurer’s removal
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday, provides...
This time, the stimulus package helps more college students
Cable sag frustrates Omaha homeowners
Powerlines sagging into backyard worries Omaha homeowner