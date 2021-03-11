A 15 point Huskers lead slips away, Penn State wins 72-66

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s season comes to end after a painful second half against Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament. After holding the Nittany Lions to just 23 points in the first half, the Huskers gave up 49 in the second half before losing 72-66. The season ends with a record of 7-20. UNL had a 14 point lead at halftime and build a 15 point advantage in the first half.

A challenging year in many ways, after the game Fred Hoiberg said the team had roughly 40 fewer practices this season compared to last. That plays a significant role for a team like Nebraska where you’re trying to build consistency, and it’s basically a new group of players.

Hoiberg also said he appreciated the character, the fight of the team, one that battled through more adversity than any team in the country, in his opinion. Hoiberg said, “They battled to the end, I throughly enjoyed coaching this team.”

