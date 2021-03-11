Advertisement

A 15 point Huskers lead slips away, Penn State wins 72-66

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s season comes to end after a painful second half against Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament. After holding the Nittany Lions to just 23 points in the first half, the Huskers gave up 49 in the second half before losing 72-66. The season ends with a record of 7-20. UNL had a 14 point lead at halftime and build a 15 point advantage in the first half.

A challenging year in many ways, after the game Fred Hoiberg said the team had roughly 40 fewer practices this season compared to last. That plays a significant role for a team like Nebraska where you’re trying to build consistency, and it’s basically a new group of players.

Hoiberg also said he appreciated the character, the fight of the team, one that battled through more adversity than any team in the country, in his opinion. Hoiberg said, “They battled to the end, I throughly enjoyed coaching this team.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group care home for disabled senior citizens surprises neighbors in West Omaha
The iPhone 12 comes with a new warning.
Apple issues iPhone 12 warning for pacemakers, defibrillators
Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.
Dr. Joe Stothert funeral services to be conducted privately
Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger
Sarpy County starts process to remove treasurer after state audit reveals payment irregularities
Sarpy County jury convicts woman of sexually assaulting two boys

Latest News

Amy Williams
Huskers advance in Big Ten Tournament beating Minnesota 72-61
Class A state basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Millard West wins a thriller headlining day one of the state tournament
Summit League Tournament
Omaha woman reach first Summit League final with 69-55 win
Creighton University men's basketball coach Greg McDermott
Creighton reinstates McDermott ahead of Big East tournament