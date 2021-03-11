Advertisement

1 of 3 surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Arizona dies at 95

Tuskegee, Ala., was where the first Black aviators with the Army Air Corps trained.
Tuskegee, Ala., was where the first Black aviators with the Army Air Corps trained.(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — One of three surviving members in Arizona of the famed all-Black Tuskegee Airmen has died.

The Archer-Ragsdale Chapter Tuskegee Airmen confirmed that Robert Ashby died Friday at his home in Sun City. He was 95.

Ashby enlisted at age 17 in the Army Air Corps, which later became the U.S. Air Force.

He went to Tuskegee, Alabama, for aviation training in 1944 and later served in all-Black units.

Lt. Col. Ashby retired in 1965 and went on to be an airline pilot and flight instructor.

Ashby is believed to be the first Black pilot with a major airline to reach mandatory retirement age.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group care home for disabled senior citizens surprises neighbors in West Omaha
Sarpy County jury convicts woman of sexually assaulting two boys
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Winds cause power outages in Omaha-metro, fires in neighboring counties
Sunday is a First Alert Day
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to soaking rains, strong winds, and the potential for snow
Coyote sightings in the Omaha-metro
Coyote sightings around Omaha increasing

Latest News

An error at a Virginia Kroger led to some receiving empty syringes instead of a vaccine.
Virginia Kroger says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines
Some customers had to return to the store to get the real vaccine after the first one they...
'Empty' syringes given out instead of vaccines after mistake at Virginia Kroger
A man is in custody after stealing a cop car and leading police on a high-speed chase.
Omaha Police: Man steals cop car, leads police on chase
A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and...
IOC and China make vaccine deal for Tokyo, Beijing Olympians
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020 file photo, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., listens during a House...
COVID-19 bill gives states pathway to reduce maternal deaths