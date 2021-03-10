Wednesday March 10 COVID-19 update: Three Rivers finishing up educator vaccinations

WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Three Rivers reports 2 COVID-19 deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department said Wednesday that two more local residents in their 70s had died from COVID-19: a woman from Washington County and a man from Dodge County.

The latest reports bring the health department’s COVID-19 death toll to 71 in Dodge County, 18 in Saunders County, and 24 in Washington County.

The health district release said its risk dial, updated weekly, was again at 2.14 this week, which was also the case for Dodge and Saunders counties individually. The Washington County risk dial increased from 2.29 last week to 2.43 this week, the release states.

Three Rivers attributed the static measurement to a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations paired with a slight increase in confirmed cases and positivity.

Three Rivers finishes vaccinating educators

Three Rivers Public Health Department said Wednesday it is finishing up with COVID-19 vaccinations for educators and has opened up vaccine doses for all Phase 1B priority tiers, including funeral homes, food processing plant employees, U.S. Postal Service workers, transportation employees, and more.

“We have 90% of all of our educators that work within the district vaccinated that wanted the shot,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of the health department. “We opened up all of the critical infrastructure tiers for Phase 1B and for those that are 65-plus (years old).”

Three Rivers received 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, and those doses were used to vaccinate educators, the release states.

Nearly 16,450 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered within the health district, the report states.

95 new cases in Douglas County

Douglas County Health Department has confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the local total to 64,704 cases since the start of the pandemic last March, according to a Wednesday news release.

The number of deaths in the county “connected to COVID-19″ stands at 673, the release states. DCHD reports that 58,133 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

DCHD reports that 79% of local hospital beds are occupied, leaving 319 beds available; 68% of ICU beds are occupied, leaving 107 ICU beds available. As of Tuesday, 79 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 29 of those patients being cared for in an ICU, 15 of them on ventilators, the release states.

The health department is also monitoring seven more “persons of interest,” which generally indicates they are awaiting COVID-19 test results, the report states.

The local seven-day rolling average is 95.

2nd COVID-19 variant found in Lincoln

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday reported it had confirmed a second case of a COVID-19 variant in that community.

Special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab confirmed the man in his 20s had contracted the U.K. variant, the reports states.

LLCHD confirmed its first COVID-19 variant case Feb. 27; that individual was confirmed to have the California variant, according to the report.

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St., clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED/FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

THU/SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center, located at 702 N. 17th St., vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Methodist is also planning to staff a Miracle Hills clinic on Saturday, March 13, Dr. Adi Pour said. Also on Saturday, the Nebraska Medicine clinic and another clinic at Norris High School will focus on vaccinating educators, she said.

Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department will have a vaccine clinic 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

County residents ages 65 and older are asked to sign up via the Pottawattamie County vaccination website. Anyone needing assistance can also call the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone.

