Two women take their hair salon on the road

By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two bestfriends had a lot of free time last year. Covid-19 forced them to stop doing what they love, which is cutting hair.

“Everything was so different, and it just didn’t feel like home anymore. And that’s all that we really wanted,” Branda Blundell, co-owner of Good Life Grooming, said.

So, they decided to open up their own salon. It’s called Good Life Grooming.

On Tuesday afternoon it was located in Bellevue in DJ’s Dugout’s parking lot.

“This is our 1998 Dutchman Classic,” Keighley Harrison, co-owner of the salon, said while pointing to her business.

Keighley and Branda, found their inspiration on social media.

“It was just like this running joke, I guess. We were like when we buy this camper hahaha. And then yeah it just kind of happened one day,” Keighley said.

They turned their camper into a mobile hair salon. They travel between Omaha, Bellevue, and Plattsmouth.

“We’re meeting new clients all over the place, and the hype that we get back from them is incredible,” Branda added.

The two women did most of the construction themselves.

“We built this bathroom ourselves. It’s the first walls I’ve ever built in my life,” Keighley said.

However, they had a little assistance.

“A lot of Google, YouTube, bothering the guys at Menards, a lot,” Keighley added.

The best friends had to learn how to safely work together in a much smaller space. However, they said their journey to becoming a successful woman owned business during the pandemic wasn’t easy. They said they chose the right partner.

“It’s really nice to have somebody who really knows you, your ins, your outs, and knows how to handle you at your highs and your lows,” Branda said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

