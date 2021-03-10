Winds cause power outages in Omaha-metro, fires in neighboring counties

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Omaha Public Power District customers struggled with power outages Wednesday afternoon as wind gusts ripped through the area, sparking wildfires across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

3:30 P.M. -- Per satellite and radar, the Saunders and Kennard fires look to be mostly under control. However, additional fires have sparked near Fort Calhoun, Treynor and Essex. These are visible as hot spots on satellite and smoke plumes on radar.

Smoke plumes caught on radar Wednesday afternoon (WOWT)

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect through 6 PM Wednesday due to high fire danger. Even counties not included in the warning should avoid open burning today, as gusts climb as high as 60 mph!

High fire danger through Wednesday evening (WOWT)

2:30 P.M. -- Wind gusts of 60mph were reported at Eppley Airfield as the OPPD site reported additional outages affecting more than 5,000 customers: 4,459 were without power in Douglas County; 643 in Cass County.

Another fire was reported northwest of Omaha, near Kennard.

Another fire reported southeast of Kennard, north of Bennington. That's in additional to the ongoing brush fire in Saunders County. These winds are creating dangerous fire conditions today, please be careful out there! pic.twitter.com/I6pAsjqpax — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) March 10, 2021

1:54 P.M. -- Outside the Omaha-metro, multiple fire departments were battling a brush fire near Prague.

Looks like there is a brush fire west of Wahoo and south of Prague in Sanders County. The smoke plume is currently visible on radar. We're working to get more information. pic.twitter.com/uWflmORlDu — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) March 10, 2021

1:30 P.M. -- With wind gusts reaching up to 48mph in the area, OPPD’s outage map was showing 7,800 without power. That number was down to 3,730 at about 1:45 p.m.

OPPD said crews had restored power to nearly 3,000 customers in Blair just before 1 p.m. citing a large tree limb that had fallen into a three-phase power line. A few minutes later, another outage was impacting an additional 2,311 Omaha customers between Military and West Maple roads, from 78th and 96th streets, according to the update on the OPPD website said.

“We have troubleshooters on the way to find the cause,” the statement said.

Other outage areas OPPD said crews are working on include 84th and Q streets, impacting 175 customers; 96th and Grover streets, impacting 130 customers; and 48th and Drexel streets, impacting 65 customers.

