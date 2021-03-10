Sunday is a First Alert Day due to soaking rains, strong winds, and the potential for snow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A First Alert Day is in effect Sunday, March 14th, due to soaking rains, strong winds, and the potential for snow.

Sunday is a First Alert Day (WOWT)

A strong storm system will track through the Plains over the weekend, bringing quite a bit of moisture with it! Rain showers will move in from the south and southwest by Saturday evening, with off and on rain expected through the entire day Sunday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely with this system! Flooding is not a concern at this time, due to the drought conditions that remain in place.

Soaking rains may transition to a slushy snow late Sunday (WOWT)

In addition to the soaking rain, wind gusts 40 to 50 mph are possible Sunday. Not a pleasant day!

As temperatures cool Sunday evening, rain may very well transition to a heavy, wet snow from north to south. At this time, the greatest potential for snow looks to fall along and north of the I-80 corridor. With temperatures above freezing at the surface, this may be more of a melting mix, but our northernmost counties could pick up some accumulation Sunday night.

Greatest chance for snow likely along & north of I-80 (WOWT)

With so much moisture at play, temperatures – both at the surface and above – will need to be monitored.

A light wintry mix may linger Monday, before exiting to our east. Temperatures will warm back into the 40s Monday afternoon, so no major impacts are expected to kick off the workweek.

