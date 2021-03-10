Sporting events return to Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - They say it’s too early to tell what restrictions could look like but one of the biggest events since the pandemic will start this weekend.

Teams and fans traveling from across the country will be coming to the NAIA basketball tournament at Creighton’s Sokol Arena.

The Omaha Sports Commission says it could be a sight of what is to come.

“Every day we are working diligently to work out and what we can safely hold,” said President/Executive Director of Omaha Sports Commission, Josh Todd.

Capacity here stops around 500 fans which is about 20% of what they can hold.

“The national governing bodies, they dictate the capacity limits they wanna see at their events,” said Todd.

6 News asked the Metro Entertainment Convention Authority about NCAA Sports at TD Ameritrade Ballpark and CHI Center. 48 teams will play the NCAA volleyball tournament there next month.

A spokesperson says the number of fans and capacities are still to be determined.

“I think it’s a signal from our industry that we’re hopeful there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” said MECA’s Director of Communication, Kristyna Engdahl.

The same goes for Omaha’s most favorite weekend, the College World Series. Whether CWS and others will be free from restrictions depend on the virus and how seriously we take it now.

“We hope people realize the economic and social impact sport has, especially in Omaha,” said Engdahl.

As for the Olympic swim trials, the sports commission expects to announce details in the coming weeks.

The sports commission says restrictions set by organizations may be different than local restrictions and they plan to defer to organizations.

