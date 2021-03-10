Sheriff: 12-year-old girl suspected of stabbing another girl in Stanton

STANTON, Neb. (AP) - Authorities in northeastern Nebraska are having to navigate how to handle a stabbing suspect who is too young to be to held behind bars.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a 12-year-old girl has been accused of stabbing another girl repeatedly at a park in Stanton. Stanton County Sheriff’s deputies were called Friday night to West City Park for a report of a stabbing and found a girl with five stab wounds to her back and arm.

The girl was flown to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital for treatment. Nebraska law doesn’t allow juvenile detention centers to house anybody 12 or younger, so the girl is being held in a Lincoln hospital, where she’s is to receive a mental health evaluation.

