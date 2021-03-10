Advertisement

Sheriff: 12-year-old girl suspected of stabbing another girl in Stanton

(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Neb. (AP) - Authorities in northeastern Nebraska are having to navigate how to handle a stabbing suspect who is too young to be to held behind bars.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a 12-year-old girl has been accused of stabbing another girl repeatedly at a park in Stanton. Stanton County Sheriff’s deputies were called Friday night to West City Park for a report of a stabbing and found a girl with five stab wounds to her back and arm.

The girl was flown to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital for treatment. Nebraska law doesn’t allow juvenile detention centers to house anybody 12 or younger, so the girl is being held in a Lincoln hospital, where she’s is to receive a mental health evaluation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iPhone 12 comes with a new warning.
Apple issues iPhone 12 warning for pacemakers, defibrillators
Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.
Dr. Joe Stothert funeral services to be conducted privately
Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger
Sarpy County starts process to remove treasurer after state audit reveals payment irregularities
Group care home for disabled senior citizens surprises neighbors in West Omaha
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday March 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County aims to start vaccinating ages 50+ on April 1

Latest News

(AP)
Iowa woman sentenced for leaking federal informant names
Sunday is a First Alert Day
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to soaking rains, strong winds, and the potential for snow
Sunday, March 14th
First Alert Day - Sunday
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds gives update on Iowa’s COVID-19 response