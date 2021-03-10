Sarpy County jury convicts woman of sexually assaulting two boys

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County woman who had sleepovers at her home, giving kids marijuana edibles and alcohol, was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault of a child and other charges.

At the end of an eight-day trial, Christina Greer, 38, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of witness tampering, and six counts of child abuse, according to a Wednesday release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.

The jury did not convict on one count of sexual assault of a child and another count of child enticement by electronic communication, the report states.

Court documents show that Greer groomed two of the boys at the sleepovers into having a sexual relationship with her. Law enforcement retrieved sexually explicit photos of Greer from one victim’s phone, the release states.

“Children who were at the sleepover testified that they observed the defendant and one boy kissing,” the county attorney’s office release states.

Greer told the kids to delete evidence from their phones.

“These kids showed a lot of bravery and fortitude by testifying and confronting their abuser,” Deputy County Attorney Michael Mills said in the release.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 19. She faces a mandatory sentence of at least 45 years, with a potential life sentence between the 11 counts, the release states.

“It has been an exhausting and harrowing experience for these victims and their families,” Deputy County Attorney Phil Kleine said in the release. “It has been a long fight to reach this point.”

